Ship Optimisation Firm ZeroNorth Buys ClearLynx

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ZeroNorth will now work on integrating ClearLynx within its own systems. Image Credit: ZeroNorth / ClearLynx

ZeroNorth, the shipping optimisation company that was spun out of Maersk Tankers in 2020, has bought bunker procurement platform ClearLynx.

The firm is aiming to integrate ClearLynx's platform into its own to create an integrated end-to-end solution for bunker fuel optimisation, from initial enquiry through to supply, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Once ClearLynx is integrated into the ZeroNorth platform, users will be able to make informed decisions through connected voyage, vessel, and bunker optimisation recommendations," the company said in the statement.

"This comprehensive overview will directly support the industry's decarbonisation pathway, providing players across the sector with an immediate and impactful means of reducing their environmental impact on the planet whilst improving their revenue."

Javier Sierra, previously ZeroNorth's head of partnerships, will become general manager of ClearLynx.

ClearLynx founder Gerry Van Geyzel will become strategic advisor to ZeroNorth CEO Søren Meyer as well as sales ambassador, a spokesman for the company told Ship & Bunker. ClearLynx global sales lead Tammi Ingannamorte will retain that role as well as becoming VP for the Americas at ZeroNorth with a focus on ClearLynx.

The acquisition will also provide a physical presence in the US for ZeroNorth.

"Adding ClearLynx and their considerable expertise to our offering means that our customers will be able to make the most of a powerful trio of voyage, vessel and bunker optimisations that are linked and working in tandem," Søren Meyer said in the statement.

"Our industry needs to act now, and we think this announcement provides players across the sector with an effective and accessible way to take immediate action.

"Optimising voyages, vessels, and bunkers will not only be important to cut emissions and improve revenue today, but will also enable us to navigate the significant, imminent and urgent complexity of the coming decade."

ClearLynx was founded in 2014 within brokerage LQM as an independent digital bunker procurement platform. It then became a company in its own right after the acquisition of LQM the following year by marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.

Since then the platform has made significant inroads into the bunker market, with the company announcing last year that in July marine fuel supplier TFG Marine conducted an estimated 17% of its bunker trades through the ClearLynx service.

ZeroNorth was launched as a spin-off from Maersk Tankers in 2020 with a focus on software that could improve vessel operations to cut fuel expenses and emissions.