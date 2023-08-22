BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $657.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since August 15. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $5.50/mt to $588.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $958.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.34/bl to $84.46/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $647/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4/mt to $608.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6.50/mt to $634/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.26/bl at $84.20/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.