European Ports Urge EU to Align Its Measures with IMO Net-Zero Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

European ports say aligning EU shipping rules with the IMO’s framework will prevent double regulation and protect competitiveness. Image Credit: IMO

European ports are calling on the EU to align its shipping measures with the IMO’s forthcoming Net-Zero Framework once adopted, to ensure consistency and avoid double regulation.

Ahead of next week’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting in London, the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) has urged IMO member states to adopt the Net-Zero Framework, ESPO said in a statement last week.

Following its adoption, ESPO wants the European Commission to ensure that existing EU measures, such as FuelEU Maritime and the EU ETS, are fully aligned with the IMO’s framework.

“A coherent regulatory landscape is vital to avoid double payment, reduce administrative burdens, and prevent market distortions and business leakage that is already undermining the competitiveness of European ports,” it said.

The IMO Net-Zero Framework was agreed in principle by member states in April and is set for adoption at an extraordinary MEPC session next week.

“The adoption of the IMO Net-Zero Framework and the direct follow-up by the Commission with a maximum alignment of the EU ETS maritime would give the EU ports sector a strong signal that the Commission walks the talk,” Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general at ESPO, said.