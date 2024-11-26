Norden Signs Maritime Decarbonisation Deal With Tech Giant Meta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meta is the parent company of social media platforms including Facebook. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Norden has signed a maritime decarbonisation deal with tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The two companies have signed an agreement for emissions reductions from Norden's use of biofuels being allocated to Meta using a book-and-claim system, Norden said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The deal will be used to cover Meta's use of shipping to transport computing equipment and construction materials.

"At Meta, we have a goal to reach net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030," Devon Lake, head of net zero strategy at Meta, said in the statement.

"To achieve that goal, we're working to address emissions sources across the supply chain – including the upstream emissions associated with the maritime transportation of supply chain goods such as computing equipment and construction materials.

"Innovative solutions such as those that NORDEN is providing are critical for companies like Meta to decarbonise our value chain at the pace and scale required to achieve our emissions reduction targets."