Boxship That Collided With Baltimore Bridge Passed Port State Inspection in September: MPA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Investigators from Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau and the MPA are currently travelling to Baltimore to assist US investigations on the cause of the incident. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore-flagged container ship Dali that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday morning had passed a foreign port state inspection as recently as September, according to the Maritime and Port Authority.

The bridge collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship. The ship was being operated on behalf of AP Moller-Maersk on the 2M service between Asia and the US East Coast.

"Based on records, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirms that the vessel's required classification society and statutory certificates covering the structural integrity of the vessel and functionality of the vessel's equipment, were valid at the time of the incident," the MPA said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"The vessel also underwent and passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September 2023.

"In the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified before the vessel departed the port."

Investigators from Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau and the MPA are currently travelling to Baltimore to assist US investigations on the cause of the incident.