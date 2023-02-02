Zero New LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in January

by Ship & Bunker News Team

High gas prices have slowed the growth of the LNG bunkering industry. File Image / Pixabay

No new orders of LNG-fuelled ships were announced last month, according to classification society DNV.

January saw no LNG-fuelled ship orders and two methanol-fuelled ship orders, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The year has come off to a slow start for orders on alternative fuelled vessels, however February is already looking more promising," Martin Wold, principal consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, said in the statement.

"And although we saw no new confirmed orders for LNG in January, gas prices have come down to a level where LNG bunkering is for the time being getting more competitive."

DNV noted a total of 222 LNG-fuelled ship orders for last year as a whole.