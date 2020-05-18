First Phase of South Korea SECA Coming in September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

The first phase of a new Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA) for South Korea is set to come into force from September 1, 2020.

From September 1, 2020 until December 31, 2021 the new rules will require vessels to use a max 0.10% sulfur marine fuel while at berth or anchorage.

From January 1, 2022 onwards vessels will be required to use 0.10%S fuel at all times when they are within the SECA's waters.

The 0.10%S limit matches that of the existing SECA and ECA limits of North America and Europe.

In an emailed bulletin today, FOBAS noted the ports impacted by the new rules are as follows: