CPC Announces Resumption of Kaohsiung VLSFO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CPC Corporation is based in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation has announced the resumption of VLSFO supply at a section of Kaohsiung Port following barge maintenance.

CPC had initially suspended 180 CST VLSFO deliveries at Kaohsiung S01-S19 from February 28 for barge maintenance.

That halt has now been brought to an end, the company said in a note to customers on Friday.

"Please be informed that the supply of LSMF-180 (0.5%) at Kaohsiung Port S01-S19 will be resumed effective immediately," the company said in the note.

Supplies had been halted initially to allow for scheduled maintenance of the Chung Yu No 22 barge. Vessels requiring VLSFO at Kaohsiung had been requested to relocate to other areas of the port.