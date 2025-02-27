CPC Announces Temporary Halt in Kaohsiung VLSFO Sales for Barge Maintenance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CPC Corporation is based in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation has announced a brief suspension of VLSFO sales at one area of Kaohsiung while maintenance is carried out on one of its barges.

180 CST VLSFO deliveries at Kaohsiung S01-S19 will be suspended between February 28 and March 3, the company said in a note to customers on Thursday.

"Due to the scheduled maintenance of the Chung Yu No 22, the supply of LSMF-180 (0.5%) at Kaohsiung Port S01-S19 will be temporarily suspended from February 28, 2025 to March 3, 2025," the company said.

"Vessels with a requirement for LSMF-180 (0.5%) are requested to relocate to other areas of Kaohsiung Port."