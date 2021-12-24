Mitsubishi Wins LNG Supply System Order for Six Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mitsubishi will supply the fuel tanks, gas supply units and a control unit. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is set to supply the LNG supply system for six new gas-powered car carriers.

The duel-fuelled ships will be built by Imabari Shipbuilding, Mitsubishi said in a statement on its website on Friday. Mitsubishi will supply the fuel tanks, gas supply units and a control unit.

"Through providing fuel gas supply systems to an expanding number of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fuelled ships, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding fulfils part of MHI Group's strategic initiatives promoting energy transition while also enhancing the added value and competitiveness of marine vessels," the company said in the statement.

"As a marine system integrator, the company will promote decarbonization in the maritime industry and strive to achieve carbon neutrality by helping to reduce GHG emissions through the popularization of LNG-fuelled vessels for reducing environmental impact on a global scale."