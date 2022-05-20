World News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Compliance Analyst in Cyprus
Friday May 20, 2022
The role is based in Monjasa's Limassol office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a compliance analyst in Limassol.
The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education in the law or compliance, as well as three to five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Support, guide and advise the trading floors to ensure day-to-day compliance
- Maintain focus, awareness and applicable adaptation of the global regulatory landscape with specific focus on sanctions
- Conduct all necessary KYC, ABAC, sanctions checks and risk assessments and ensure a high standard of due diligence in our vetting processes
- Respond to compliance queries in a timely manner and provide pragmatic solutions
- Onboarding of new employees and prepare and conduct Compliance trainings
- Review regional monthly gifts & hospitality expenses and draft monthly summary reports
The deadline for applications is June 6. For more information, click here.