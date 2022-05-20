BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Compliance Analyst in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Limassol office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuels firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a compliance analyst in Limassol.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education in the law or compliance, as well as three to five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Support, guide and advise the trading floors to ensure day-to-day compliance

Maintain focus, awareness and applicable adaptation of the global regulatory landscape with specific focus on sanctions

Conduct all necessary KYC, ABAC, sanctions checks and risk assessments and ensure a high standard of due diligence in our vetting processes

Respond to compliance queries in a timely manner and provide pragmatic solutions

Onboarding of new employees and prepare and conduct Compliance trainings

Review regional monthly gifts & hospitality expenses and draft monthly summary reports

The deadline for applications is June 6. For more information, click here.