BUNKER JOBS: Tropic Oil Company Seeks Yacht Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tropic Oil Company was founded in 1952. Image Credit: Tropic Oil Company

Fuel supplier Tropic Oil Company is seeking to hire a business development manager for yachts in Miami.

The firm is looking for candidates with business development experience to grow its yacht fuelling business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

Candidates will need to have a solid understanding of the yacht market both in Florida and the Caribbean. The role is based in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

Tropic Oil Company was founded in 1952 and supplies marine fuel and lubricants across the South Florida market including Miami, Port Everglads, Tampa, West Palm and Port Canaveral, according to the company's website.

