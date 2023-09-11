MSC Cruises Reports Fuel Consumption Reduction During Net-Zero Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The voyage won the Seatrade Cruise 'Sustainability Initiative of the Year' award. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises saw an unexpected reduction in fuel consumption in a four-day voyage of its new flagship with net zero emissions earlier this year.

The company aimed to run its cruise ship the MSC Euribia with net zero emissions during its maiden voyage from its shipyard in Saint-Nazaire to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen in June, purchasing 400 mt of ISCC-certified bio-LNG for the journey.

The voyage required 43 mt less fuel than had been planned for, and the vessel performed 11% better than a digital twin for comparison, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"The data harvested and the lessons learned during MSC Euribia's net zero emissions maiden voyage will be used to optimise further the existing ships across the MSC Cruises fleet," the company said.

"This award win will serve as valuable encouragement as we work toward further driving down emissions intensity and expediting the company's sustainability goals," the company said.