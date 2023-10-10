IBIA Polls Bunker Industry on Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The survey is open to everyone involved in the industry. File Image / Pixabay

IBIA is seeking to gauge the bunker industry's views on digitalisation, with results of its survey to be announced at its annual convention in November.

The IBIA Digitalisation Working Group has launched an online survey seeking to explore the bunker industry's digital landscape, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The survey will seek to explore potential areas for digital advancement and challenges that may inhibit this transformation, assess the depth and breadth of current digitalisation strategies, identify the current digital tools used by industry members and pinpoint sectors of the value chain that demand priority in digitalisation.

The survey is open to everyone involved in the industry, not just IBIA members, a representative of the industry body told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday. To participate in the survey, click here.

The survey results will be highlighted at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai next month.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the maritime sector's digital evolution," Kenneth Juhls, chair of the IBIA Digitalisation Working Group, said in the statement.

"To ensure our strategies are both relevant and effective, we need the collective intelligence of our industry.

"This survey is an opportunity for every stakeholder to voice their experiences and insights."

The IBIA Annual Convention 2023 will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Dubai on November 7-9. For more information, click here.