Sekavin Trading Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Papaminas had previously served as a bunker and lubricant trader for Monjasa in Cyprus. Image Credit: Constandinos Papaminas / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Sekavin Trading has hired a senior bunker trader in Cyprus.

Constandinos Papaminas has joined Sekavin as a senior bunker trader in Limassol as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Papaminas had previously served as a bunker and lubricant trader for Monjasa in Cyprus from April 2018 to January 2024.

He had earlier worked for Norient Product Pool from 2016 to 2018.

"I am excited to bring my expertise and passion for the industry to this new opportunity and look forward to meeting customers as well as suppliers' needs efficiently and effectively," Papaminas said.

"I am confident that my experience and dedication will contribute to the success of Sekavin Trading Ltd."