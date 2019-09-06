IMO2020: Curoil Preparing for VLSFO Supply in Curaçao

Curoil bunkering operation in Aruba. Image Credit: Curoil

Curoil has confirmed it is looking to supply IMO2020 grade fuels, Managing Director Yamil Lasten has told Ship & Bunker.

While exact timing is yet to be determined, compliant product imports are expected to come from outside of the Caribbean region, such as Singapore is importing from Europe, he added.

The 0.50% sulfur offering will come in addition to the company's existing offering of HSFO, MGO, low sulfur diesel, and marine lubricants.

While specs and pricing are yet to be finalized, Lasten says in general bunker buyers can expect HSFO to become at least US$30 to $40 cheaper than LSFO grades.

“ Curoil is monitoring the market / industry to be able to offer compliant fuels as requested Yamil Lasten, Managing Director, Curoil

"As a Trader and Physical Supplier, Curoil is ready to adopt the IMO 2020 specs for bunker supplies," he said.

Curoil's supply market includes the "ABC" islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

