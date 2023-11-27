BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been declining since late last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $665/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since November 17. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $522.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $889.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.84/bl to $80.58/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10/mt to $698/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $16/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2/mt to $668/mt, and at Houston they declined by $6/mt to $569/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.70/bl at $79.88/bl as of 8:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.27/mt fall in bunker prices.