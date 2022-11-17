Disney Cruise Line Takes on Methanol-Fuelled Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 208,000 GT ship will have capacity for about 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew. Image Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Florida-based Disney Cruise Line has taken on a partially-constructed cruise ship that will run on methanol.

The firm is working with the Meyer Werft shipbuilding company to complete the construction of the cruise ship formerly known as Global Dream, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship's previous owner filed for bankruptcy before completing the vessel.

The 208,000 GT ship will have capacity for about 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew, and is expected to be among the first cruise vessels with methanol propulsion systems.

Methanol has rapidly gained in popularity as an alternative marine fuel over the past two years since AP Moller-Maersk's announcement that its first carbon-neutral vessels would come with methanol propulsion systems. The next key step for this market will be to ramp up production of green methanol and develop the necessary delivery infrastructure at bunkering hubs.