Large New Gas-Powered Engine Order for Wärtsilä

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will each be fitted with six Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä has won a large order to supply the engines to a series of new gas-powered ships.

The firm will supply duel-fuel engines for six new LNG carriers being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, the engineering company said in a statement on its website Thursday.

The order, valued at more than 100 million euros, includes the option for four more ships. The ships will be used to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project in the Russian Arctic.

LNG carriers are the biggest candidates for LNG bunkering supporters, as they can use the boil-off gas from their cargoes that would otherwise be wasted.

"This is a major newbuild project, and we were able to propose a technical solution that ensures clear benefits and cost savings for the customer," Östen Lindell, sales director for East Asia and China at Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"Our experience with LNG applications is unmatched, and this order represents an acknowledgement of that fact."

The ships will each be fitted with six Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines, plus gas valve units and auxiliaries, and deliveries of the equipment are due to start in August.