Tanker Firm Furetank Hires New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Björn Stignor will take on the role of CEO of Furetank as of October 1. Image Credit: Furetank

Swedish tanker company Furetank has hired a new CEO.

Björn Stignor will take on the role of CEO of Furetank as of October 1, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Stignor was previously CEO of Golden-Agri Maritime in Singapore since January 2019. He had earlier worked for Golden Stena Weco from 2012 to 2019, for StenaWeco from 2011 to 2012 and for Stena Bulk from 2008 to 2011.

His predecessor at Furetank, Lars Höglund, is stepping down as CEO but will remain board chairman.

"This is a way of moving Furetank forward as our growth reaches new levels", Höglund said in the statement.