BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Six-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $588.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since September 12.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $483/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $730/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.05/bl to $73.65/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $581.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $507/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2.50/mt to $572/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $2.50/mt to $516/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $73.71/bl as of 5:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt rise in bunker prices.