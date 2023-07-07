Emulsion Fuels Firm Quadrise Carries Out Additional Share Placement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new shares will be listed in London. File Image / Pixabay

London-listed emulsion fuels firm Quadrise has successfully completed an additional placement of shares.

The company has placed an additional 88 million shares at 1.25 GBp each, it said in an emailed statement on Friday. The firm expects to receive £1.1 million from the deal, as well as up to £2.2 million from an open offer to qualifying shareholders to purchase additional shares.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings, and is increasingly becoming the company's main focus.