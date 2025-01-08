MSC Adds 692,000 TEUs in 2024 to Expand Lead Over Rivals: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC has strengthened its position as the leading container line, further expanding its lead over rivals. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC has expanded its lead over rivals in TEU capacity over the past year and remains the leading container line.

Sector specialists Alphaliner report MSC added 692,000 TEU slots in its fleet in 2024, achieving a growth rate of 12.3%, well above the industry average. The company acquired 50 newbuilds last year, including 26 neo-panamax vessels, which ranged from 15,400-16,600 TEU capacity.

MSC has added over 400 second-hand boxships in the past four years. In April 2023 MSC CEO Søren Toft told Ship & Bunker the firm 'didn't get carried away' with its acquisitions.

AP Moller-Maersk, ranked second in TEU capacity, increased its capacity by 7.3% in 2024, reaching 4.4 million TEU fleet capacity. MSC has now extended its lead over Maersk, with a gap of 1.9 million TEUs.

Maersk had previously reduced its TEU capacity in 2023 (-2.7%) and 2022 (-1.4%).

CMA CGM, ranked third, increased its TEU capacity by 7% to reach 3.8 million TEUs, while COSCO, in fourth place, boosted its TEU capacity by 8.6% to 3.3 million.