Bimco Appoints New Secretary General

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Loosley will start work in June. Image Credit: Bimco

Shipping industry body Bimco has appointed David Loosley as its new secretary general, the organisation said Monday.

Loosley will take over from current incumbent Angus Frew in June, Bimco said.

"I am very excited to be joining BIMCO at this critical time for the industry where a volatile market, new technology and increasing environmental regulation are all having a significant impact," Loosley said.

For the past eight years Loosley has been chief executive of professional body the Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology.