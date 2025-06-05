Shanghai to Develop Sustainable Marine Fuel Certification System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai has launched a new initiative to develop a sustainable fuel certification system for international shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Shanghai has initiated the development of an International Shipping Sustainable Fuel Certification System, marking a key step toward green governance in global shipping.

At a launch event on May 27, officials released the 'Blue Book on the Construction of the International Shipping Carbon Footprint Labelling and Certification System,' outlining carbon accounting across the full fuel life cycle - from raw material collection to onboard use.

This move follows the IMO's recent adoption of a technical and economic strategy for GHG control, which mandates a tiered carbon fee for ships above 5,000 GT from 2028. Certified life-cycle carbon intensity will be required for marine fuels.

To advance this, the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration and Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission have joined hands with academics, energy firms and certification bodies to form China's first dedicated legal entity for this purpose - the Shanghai International Shipping Carbon Footprint Labelling Association.

The new system benchmarks international standards like those of the IMO and EU, while proposing a unified, efficient, and digitally supported certification framework.

Blockchain will be used to ensure carbon data is traceable and verifiable.

Trial operations of the core system are expected to begin by year-end, offering a "Shanghai Plan" for globally influential low-carbon maritime governance.