GoodFuels Tests Biofuels Tracing Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies launched a recent pilot during the bunkering of 500 mt of biofuel on board Norden's tanker the Nord Gardenia. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels has announced a new partnership testing isotopic tracer technology that can track the provenance of fuels.

The firm partnered with certification organisation Control Union and France's IDS Group to test the technology, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The companies launched a recent pilot during the bunkering of 500 mt of biofuel on board Norden's tanker the Nord Gardenia.

The partnership has been in place since early this year, developing a tracer that can be added to marine fuels as a unique 'fingerprint' and verification tool.

"The isotopic tracer stays within the fuel throughout the entire downstream of fuel delivery," GoodFuels said in the statement.

"It then can be tracked and traced by inspectors to verify that a fuel product has not been diluted or tampered at any stage in the supply chain.

"The trial has demonstrated that the tracer does not adversely impact the physical properties, quality and stability of the biofuel, and that tracing and testing activities could be performed without any impact on bunker operations."