Singapore and France Deepen Maritime Ties

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to conduct pilot bio-methane bunkering and enhance maritime digitalisation. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore and France have signed an enhanced maritime partnership agreement to deepen cooperation in key maritime areas.

Inked during French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit, the pact strengthens ties between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and France’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (DGAMPA), the MPA said in a statement on its website on Friday.

A major focus of the agreement is on maritime decarbonisation through the use of bio-methane.

Pilot projects will include developing a robust bio-methane supply chain and a certification framework aligned with international sustainability and carbon accounting standards.

“The first bio-methane bunkering trial in Singapore under this partnership, based on the certification framework, will also be conducted with shipping company, CMA CGM, as part of this initiative,” the port authority said.

The partnership will also support maritime digitalisation and innovation.

MPA will collaborate with Haropa Port and the Port of Marseille-Fos on port call optimisation, including CMA CGM-led trials on automated data exchange to streamline port clearance processes.

“This partnership marks an important step in strengthening maritime collaboration between Singapore and France," Teo Eng Dih, CEO of MPA, said.

“By working together, we aim to advance practical solutions that supports a more sustainable and digitally connected maritime future.”