Maersk's First Methanol-Powered Boxship to Sail in Baltic From This Summer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The post also revealed the appearance of the vessel for the first time. Image Credit: AP Moller Holding

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has revealed further details about its first methanol-powered boxship, due for delivery later this year.

The firm first announced its order of the 2,100 TEU feeder vessel in February 2021, saying from then on it would only order ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels.

The new methanol-powered ship is now due for delivery this summer, Robert Maersk Uggla, CEO of AP Moller Holding, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. The firm had previously indicated only 'mid-2023' as the delivery date.

"The feeder vessel is likely to sail on the Baltic shipping route between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia," he said in the post.

"A bigger fleet of vessels is already ordered and we are working with suppliers for the sourcing of green fuels.

"I'm also delighted to now see other shipping companies starting to follow suit."

In August 2021 Maersk announced a deal with REIntegrate and European Energy securing the 10,000 mt/year of green methanol that this first new boxship will require. The firm has subsequently signed a series of deals with green methanol producers around the world to secure supply for the larger boxships being delivered over the next few years.