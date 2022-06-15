Rebranded LNG Bunker Supplier Titan May Supply Other Alternative Fuels in Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has thus far been a key player in the development of the market for LNG as a bunker fuel, with four supply vessels in Europe. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan LNG is rebranding to reflect a desire to supply other alternative fuels in future.

The firm will now operate under the name Titan, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The new name better reflects Titan's commitment to delivering all the fuels that decarbonize shipping and industry in a substantial way, such as liquefied biomethane (LBM), and any hydrogen-derived green fuel in the future," the company said in the statement.

The firm has thus far been a key player in the development of the market for LNG as a bunker fuel, with four supply vessels in Europe.

"Today, LBM is the fuel of choice for many shipowners which provides a clear pathway into a carbon neutral future with the possibility to blend in hydrogen-derived e-methane when available," Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan, said in the statement.

"However, we recognise that decarbonization will require a range of solutions, and when other alternative fuels become available at scale, we are ready to add them into our supply portfolio."