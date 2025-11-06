BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their lowest level since the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a second consecutive day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $494/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since October 31.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $434/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6/mt to $779.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.92/bl to $63.52/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $466.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $433.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $3/mt to $459.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $7mt to $451.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $63.76/bl as of 7:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.