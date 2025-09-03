Crude Futures Slide on Report of Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Planned increases in OPEC+ production are driving expectations of significantly lower prices for crude next year. File Image / Pixabay

Crude futures dropped on Wednesday morning after a report that OPEC+ members are considering an increase to production quotas.

Eight OPEC+ members are considering increasing output for October at a meeting scheduled for September 7, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

No final decision has been made, and the meeting may decide on a pause in production increases instead, according to the report.

ICE November Brent futures traded at $68.06/bl as of 10:48 AM in London, down from $69.14/bl at the previous day's close.

