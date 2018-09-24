Shipping Confidence Slips

Richard Greiner, Partner, Shipping & Transport, Moore Stephens

Shipping confidence has dipped, albeit slightly, according to the latest survey by Moore Stephens.

The average confidence level expressed by respondents was down to 6.3 out of a maximum possible score of 10.0, compared to the four-year-high of 6.4 recorded in May 2018.

“The shipping markets are heavily influenced by geopolitical factors, and one has to expect confusion and uncertainty on a global scale. We live in difficult times,” Moore Stephens wrote in its latest report.

However, confidence on the part of owners and charterers was up, from 6.6 to 6.8, and from 6.7 to 7.0 respectively.

“A small dip in confidence is not the news the industry wanted to hear, but confidence remains at its second-highest level for four-and-half years. Moreover, it is significant that the confidence of both owners and charterers actually increased,” said Richard Greiner, Partner, Shipping & Transport.

“Concerns about geopolitical factors dominated the comments from respondents. These were led by President Trump’s efforts to transform US trade relations, but also included state support for shipping in China and South Korea. Shipping will always stand to reap the benefits of its global identity and presence, but will also court the risks that this must inevitably embrace.”

Read the full report here:

http://www.moorestephens.co.uk/MediaLibsAndFiles/media/MooreStephensUK/Documents/DPS41481-Shipping-confidence-survey-Sep-2018_V9.pdf