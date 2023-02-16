BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have fallen overall so far this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $675.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest point since February 8. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3/mt to $455.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $6.50/mt to $957/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.20bl to $85.38/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $13/mt to $654/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3.50/mt to $592/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $19.50/mt to $645.50/mt and at Houston they fell by $7/mt to $627.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were little changed at $85.38/bl as of 9:26 AM in London.