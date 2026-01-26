Oldendorff Partners With eMarine to Cut Fuel Use Across Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oldendorff Carriers is rolling out energy-saving technology across its fleet under a partnership with Swedish firm eMarine. Image Credit: Oldendorff

Shipping company Oldendorff Carriers has partnered with Sweden-based technology provider eMarine to improve energy efficiency across its fleet using variable frequency drive (VFD) technology.

VFD systems have already been installed on 13 owned vessels, with the remaining ships set to follow as part of the wider rollout programme, Oldendorff said in a statement on its website last week.

The technology allows onboard cooling pumps to operate at speeds that match actual demand, rather than running continuously at full power.

By adjusting output to operating conditions, the system helps reduce unnecessary electricity use during normal voyages.

Oldendorff said the installations have already delivered estimated carbon dioxide savings of more than 5,000 tonnes. In addition to emissions cuts, the company said the upgrades have reduced bunker fuel consumption and operating costs.

"By providing transparency, data-driven insight and long-term support, we support Oldendorff in continuously improving operational efficiency and reducing emissions across the fleet,” Ola Persson, CEO of eMarine, said.