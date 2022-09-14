Peninsula Takes on Veson Nautical Software to Manage Bunker Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula is based in Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has taken on optimisation software from Veson Nautical to manage its bunker shipments.

The company has chosen commercial maritime software and services provider Veson Nautical to optimise its business operations, Peninsula said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The Veson IMOS Platform will allow Peninsula to manage business-critical vessel and voyage related data to help improve efficiency and make informed decisions, the company said.

"To build a stronger presence in the shipping market, it is imperative that we invest in the gold standard of shipping software, as we are now at a critical mass that necessitates it," Matthew Dormer, head of chartering at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"Technology is one of our three core pillars, however, we are aware that we need to invest in digital solutions that enhance our offering and has a strategic purpose within our business.

"The Veson IMOS Platform ticks all the boxes for us and will allow us to collect data on location, ETA, bunker status, fuel consumption, and more.

"The data collected will help strengthen stakeholder relations as well as optimise our operations."

Peninsula will be increasing its cargo movements and trades with international oil firms as a means of increasing its presence in shipping markets and developing a Peninsula Shipping Department, according to the statement.