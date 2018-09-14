Genoil Takes Another Step Towards Proving its Desulfurization Tech for Cheap 2020 Bunkers

Genoil says its tech could offer the industry big savings on bunker costs. File Image / Pixabay

Genoil Inc. (Genoil) has commenced the testing of Pemex oil through its GHU technology to convert the heavy oil into light de-sulfured oil.

The move is the latest step at proving the efficacy of its its Hydroconversion Upgrader (GHU) that seeks the cost effective removal of sulfur from crude oil.

As Genoil previously told Ship & Bunker, in May the firm sent high sulfur crude oil samples from Pemex, (the Mexican State-owned petroleum company) to the UFA Scientific Research Institute of Petroleum Refining and Petrochemistry located in Bashkortostan to be converted into low sulfur crude using its GHU technology.

"This will demonstrate the commercial viability of the technology and will also support the engineering and design feasibility of a large-scale commercial GHU facility," Bruce Abbott, COO, Genoil, told Ship & Bunker at the time.

The firm remains bullish on its technology, and maintains it could offer the industry big savings on bunker costs.

"Genoil could be 90% cheaper than Gasoil at 2020. I am using a bunker cost today of $421.67 per ton and Gasoil at $684.08 and the Genoil charge of around $47.00. This will produce a dynamic savings for the shipping industry of a 100 billion dollars per year," says David Lifschultz, Chairman of Genoil.

Genoil says it is now working on two additional tests; one for a global, independent assurance group servicing the shipping industry for the purpose of advising the shipping industry regarding the Genoil solution to the 2020 sulfur problem and the other is a test for a major, national oil company.