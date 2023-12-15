US to Announce Multinational Red Sea Task Force on Friday: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The task force will not escort vessels through the Red Sea, but will focus on responding to threats in the area. File Image / Pixabay

The US is reportedly set to announce a new multinational task force to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea on Friday.

The US is expected to announce a special upgraded multinational task force to operate in the Red Sea on Friday, news provider Axios reported, citing comments from two Israeli and US officials.

The task force will not escort vessels through the Red Sea, but will focus on responding to threats in the area, according to the report.

Commercial shipping in and around the Middle East has increasingly come under attack in recent weeks in an apparent response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.