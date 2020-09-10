Trafigura Seeks to Expand Bebera Port in Somaliland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The aim will be to turn Berbera into an East African oil products hub. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodities trader Trafigura has made its first low-sulfur gasoil shipment to the port of Berbera in Somaliland, as part of its plan to develop it into a regional oil products hub.

The company signed a storage agreement earlier this year with the Government of Somaliland's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, it said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"Trafigura, with the full support of the Government, intends to upgrade the Berbera Oil Terminal in a phased approach to improve and expand the storage capacity, and eventually facilitate the import of jet fuel and LPG to meet local and regional demand whilst ensuring international health and safety standards," the company said.

"Plans also include increasing the draft to enable larger vessels to be received and allow local traders more economical import of refined products and access to re-export markets."