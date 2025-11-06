BetterSea Partners with Evigo on FuelEU Pooling Solution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Evigo will white-label BetterSea’s FuelEU platform to offer streamlined compliance and pooling solutions. File Image / Pixabay

FuelEU compliance solution firm BetterSea has partnered with Evigo, an OSM Thome company, to accelerate FuelEU compliance in shipping.

As part of their agreement, Evigo will offer BetterSea's FuelEU Platform as a white-label solution under the Evigo brand, BetterSea said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The platform includes a standardised pooling framework and embeds legal and financial frameworks to simplify and improve the efficiency of regulatory compliance for ship operators.

Through the partnership, Evigo's clients will gain direct access to BetterSea's pooling marketplace without additional integrations or system changes, while BetterSea will broaden its reach to new vessels and operators within Evigo's network.

“ Our collaboration with Evigo reinforces BetterSea's commitment to making FuelEU pooling accessible Maximilian Schroer, BetterSea

"Together, we are building the infrastructure needed to transform regulatory compliance into a collaborative, value-driven and streamlined process." Maximilian Schroer, Co-CEO of BetterSea, said.

FuelEU Maritime took effect on January 1 for ships over 5,000 GT calling at European ports. The initial GHG intensity reduction target is set at 2% by 2025, increasing to 6% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

"Evigo is supporting our clients in navigating the challenging emissions regulatory landscape and the transition to more sustainable shipping," Pia Meling, Managing Director at Evigo, said.

In August, BetterSea launched a price index for FuelEU pooling.

