Rotterdam Aims to Make Shore Power Standard for Ships by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Rotterdam aims to make shore power available to a large share of ships by 2030. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam aims to make shore power standard for a large share of vessel calls by 2030.

The port has set up an updated shore power strategy for 2025-2035, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The plan outlines how the port will expand shore power connections ahead of the EU’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) coming into force in 2030.

The regulation will require major EU ports to supply shore power for container and passenger ships and oblige those vessels to plug in while at berth.

“We aim to make shore power the norm for a large part of shipping by 2030 and lay the foundation for full rollout after 2035,” Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of Port of Rotterdam Authority, said.

Shore power, or cold ironing, is increasingly being adopted at ports, especially in Europe.

It helps to reduce emissions by allowing ships to plug into electricity rather than run diesel generators while docked.