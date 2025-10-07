Goltens and IPCO Power Join Hands to Boost Ship Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IPCO Power's FID Improver. Image Credit: IPCO

Goltens Worldwide and IPCO Power have entered into a strategic collaboration to help shipowners improve bunker fuel efficiency and sustainability across their fleets.

The partnership combines IPCO Power’s fuel homogenisation technology with Goltens’ global expertise to deliver end-to-end fuel efficiency solutions for shipowners, the companies said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

IPCO Power’s rotor-stator homogeniser can reduce fuel droplet sizes to below three microns, helping cut sludge by up to 80% before the separator and achieve bunker fuel savings of up to 2.5%.

It also improves fuel stability, enables onboard blending of different fuel types, including biofuels, and supports water-in-fuel emulsification for emission reduction.

“By combining IPCO’s proven homogenization technology with Goltens’ global execution capabilities, we are delivering solutions that reduce costs, improve fuel flexibility and support the transition to cleaner operations,” Sandeep Seth, CEO of Goltens, said.