Last Chance to Vote in IBIA Board Elections
Tuesday February 14, 2023
File Image / Pixabay
The race to fill three vacant seats on the IBIA board is entering its final stages, with voting closing in less than two weeks.
IBIA members have until midday London time on February 22 to vote for their preferred candidates.
A total of 11 candidates are running for three open seats. Candidates run for three-year terms, with IBIA members deciding the result.
The full list of candidates is as follows:
- Charlotte Nymark, Director – Head of Business Development, Maersk Oil Trading & Investments A/S (based in Denmark)
- Claudia Beumer, Global Account Manager, VT Group (based in the Netherlands)
- Jaime Alberto Ochoa Muñoz, Manager, CI International Fuels SAS (based in Colombia)
- Jeroen De Vos, Head of Quality, Peninsula (based in Gibraltar)
- John Kevin Phillips, Director & Co-Founder, Awyr Las Ltd (based in United Kingdom)
- Kelvin Chukwujekwu, Executive Director, Kmc Marine Energy Ltd (based in Nigeria)
- Kenneth Dam, Executive Director & Head of Bunkering, Trafigura, TFG Marine (based in Switzerland)
- Kenneth Juhls, Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker (based in Copenhagen)
- Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, Founder, Energy Petrol (based in Turkey)
- Nigel Alexander Draffin, Consultant and Lecturer (based in United Kingdom)
- Thuso Dumisani Mpho Mhlambi, Chief Financial Officer, Linsen Nambi Bunker Services (Pty) Ltd (based in South Africa)
The results of the election will be announced at the IBIA AGM on February 27, with the new board members starting work on April 1.