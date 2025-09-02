BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 2, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to their highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $533.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since August 11.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $444/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $747.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.67/bl to $68.15/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $505/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $475.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2.50/mt to $510/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $497/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $68.39/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com