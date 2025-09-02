BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to their highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $533.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since August 11.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $444/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $747.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.67/bl to $68.15/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $505/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $475.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2.50/mt to $510/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $497/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $68.39/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.