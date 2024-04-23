BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Six-Week Low

Tuesday April 23, 2024

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $661.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since March 13. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $540.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5/mt to $859/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.29/bl to $87.00/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $4/mt to $641/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $599/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $2/mt to $647.50/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2/mt to $629.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $87.51/bl as of 6:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise in bunker prices.

