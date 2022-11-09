MOL Reports Wind Challenger Sail Operation Rate of 70% on Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is the world's first cargo vessel equipped with a Wind Challenger system. Image Credit: MOL

Shipping company MOL has reported early successes in its use of a Wind Challenger hard sail on the maiden voyage of its new coal carrier.

The Shofu Maru arrived at Newcastle, Australia on October 24 on the vessel's maiden voyage after delivery, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The ship is the world's first cargo vessel equipped with a Wind Challenger system.

"Although there have been minor problems, such as failure of the limit switch for detecting sail conditions, the ship's crew and on-board engineers (MOL Technical Div and Oshima Shipbuilding) have been carrying out repair works and adjustments, and the sail operation rate been maintained at a high level of approximately 70%," the company said in the statement.

"After collecting data of 1 round voyage, analysis and evaluation of the sail performance will be carried out.."

Wind propulsion systems have been rapidly gaining in popularity in the shipping industry in recent years ahead of upcoming regulations on GHG emissions.