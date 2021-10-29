Cruise Line Royal Caribbean Sets 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is aiming to put a net-zero-emission cruise vessel on the water by 2035. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise line Royal Caribbean Group has joined the growing list of shipping companies seeking to eliminate their GHG emissions by 2050.

The firm plans to set its goals along the way to the 2050 target in the next 18-24 months, before having a net-zero-emission cruise ship on the water by 2035, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The firm said each generation of its cruise ships tends to be 20-25% more efficient than the previous one.

"Decades ago, we set out on a course to advance sustainability; our vision now is to realize carbon-free cruising over the next two decades," Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in the statement.

"Today we are announcing the most important destination of all in our company's history – Destination Net Zero – an ambitious strategy to cut emissions, protect our oceans, and ensure the viability of the hundreds of destinations that our guests and crew members care deeply about."