PIL Orders 'Ammonia Intermediate Ready Fuel Tank' for Four New Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be built in China. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) has ordered four new LNG-fuelled container ships with 'intermediate ammonia ready' fuel tanks.

The firm has ordered the four 8,000 TEU boxships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ships will be able to run on both LNG and conventional bunkers from delivery, and will be delivered from 2025.

The ships will also have 'an ammonia intermediate ready fuel tank', the company said, without setting out what it meant by the term. The term could simply mean that the fuel tanks are of an appropriate size to hold a low-density fuel like ammonia, or something more technical about the tanks' capabilities around the temperature and other conditions under which the fuel is stored.

"The new vessels will complement our existing fleet and support us in the enhancement of our connectivity to better meet the needs of our customers worldwide," Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said in the statement.

"Secondly, we have identified LNG as a commercially viable transition fuel solution and the new vessels, which will once again be LNG dual-fuel and ammonia ready, will contribute towards achieving our decarbonisation goal of attaining net zero carbon emission by 2050."