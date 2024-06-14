BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have rallied strongly this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $616.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 31. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $0.50/mt to $533/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $801/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.15/bl to $82.75/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $598/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $3.50/mt to $551/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $599.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $2.50/mt to $575/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.35/bl from the previous session's close at $82.40/bl as of 8:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.64/mt fall in bunker prices.