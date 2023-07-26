BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Month High

Wednesday July 26, 2023

Bunker fuel prices jumped with crude futures at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7/mt to $614.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $0.50/mt to $535.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $10/mt to $849.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.90/bl to $83.64/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $8.50/mt to $592/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4.50/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $11/mt to $587/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $577/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl at $83.37/bl as of 9:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.

