BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped with crude futures at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7/mt to $614.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $0.50/mt to $535.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $10/mt to $849.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.90/bl to $83.64/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $8.50/mt to $592/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4.50/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $11/mt to $587/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $577/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl at $83.37/bl as of 9:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.