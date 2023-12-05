Onboard Carbon Capture System Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV has issued its approval in principle to the ERMA FIRST amine-based carbon capture system. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society DNV has given its preliminary approval to an onboard carbon capture system from maritime technology firm ERMA FIRST.

DNV has issued its approval in principle to the ERMA FIRST amine-based carbon capture system, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The system uses amine absorption technology and a proprietary amine solvent to absorb CO2 from flue gases.

"We are absolutely delighted to have received an Approval in Principle from DNV for ERMA FIRST's OCC system," Konstantinos Stampedakis, managing director of ERMA FIRST, said in the statement.

"OCC systems promise to provide shipowners and operators with the ability to significantly reduce the volume of CO2 emitted in exhaust fumes and offer a viable solution to achieving the IMO's emissions reduction targets.

"Our OCC system is set to be one of the first available to the market and this AiP represents a significant achievement for ERMA FIRST's research and development team."

Onboard carbon capture appears an attractive technology for shipping firms seeking to cut their carbon emissions, as it will allow them to continue burning fossil fuels rather than switch to more expensive alternatives. But more clarity will need to emerge on how these systems will be treated under IMO and EU GHG regulations before shipping firms commit to installing them on a widespread basis.